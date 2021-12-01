CGI’s disaster recovery IT, data management services contract extended

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since 2018, CGI has worked on behalf of Puerto Rico's Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) to develop and implement the Disaster Recovery Solution

Technology firm CGI today announced the government of Puerto Rico has awarded it a contract for ongoing disaster recovery IT services as part of the Commonwealth’s continued rebuilding effort following hurricanes Irma and María.

The financial terms of the contract were undisclosed.

“CGI and the government of Puerto Rico have forged a vital partnership to build and maintain technology that has become a critical part of the island’s recovery effort,” said Will Richey, vice-president, and Disaster Recovery Practice Lead at CGI.

“We continue to share our clients’ commitment to the island’s recovery and the long-term safety and prosperity of its communities,” he said.

Since 2018, CGI has worked on behalf of Puerto Rico’s Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) to develop and implement the Disaster Recovery Solution, a suite of solutions that provides centralized tracking of funding records from agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and others.

CGI solutions for Puerto Rico include an integrated recovery operations and management system featuring capabilities for financial management, program administration, grant management, systems integration, reporting and audit support, policy change management, and transparency assurance.

CGI also delivered and maintains the COR3 website, providing public visibility into recovery disbursements, including data presented in simple charts and interactive maps describing obligated and disbursed funds – by funding source, infrastructure sector and recovery category – across Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities.

Systems deployed in Puerto Rico build on CGI’s track record as a prime vendor supporting states and communities after hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. By continuing to leverage publicly owned software in the Disaster Recovery Solution, “Puerto Rico is simultaneously benefiting from the previous investments made in this software from other governments, and also paying it forward by enabling other state governments to utilize components of the Puerto Rico implementation of DRS, increasing the overall return on investment across governments and across disasters,” CGI officials said.

Puerto Rico’s recovery has required one of the nation’s largest disaster-recovery technology initiatives, which was designed to administer more than $69 billion in federal funding for recovery projects.