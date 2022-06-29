ChangeMaker Foundation releases audiovisual to explain digital equity

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ChangeMaker Foundation announced it recently published an introductory audiovisual about its purpose and objectives with the entrepreneurial communities of its Pivot Accelerator, a program that “promises to contribute through social and digital progress after impacting 14 Puerto Rican entities.”

Participating nonprofits and social enterprises emphasized food security, community education, and cultural industries.

The audiovisual, which lasts about a minute-and-a-half, expands on the foundation’s pillars: Achieving inclusiveness for women and the LGBT+ community through the development of digital entrepreneurial projects in businesses or communities.

The foundation has carried out 14 projects focused on developing project proposals, minimum viable products, social marketing plans, podcast episodes, and databases. This curriculum has been successful in providing professional skills in information gathering, strategic analysis, and using data to support decision-making, testing new ideas or communicating results. Women leaders makeup 90% of the accelerator’s participants.

The average age of the leaders fluctuates between 25 and 64 and more than 50% work in rural areas of Puerto Rico. In addition, the professional education offered anchors knowledge about institutional equity and provides skills to develop effective digital communication through various audiences.

All accelerator participants presented their projects through the foundation’s podcast, Pivot-ES. Accelerator podcast episodes are available through Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcast, IVOOX, Anchor, Amazon, and YouTube.