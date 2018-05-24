Owner of Wind Chimes Inn, Acacia Inn, Blue Horizon files for bankruptcy

Two boutique hotels in San Juan and a third in Vieques have been included in separate Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions filed this week by owner John Dennis-Brull — who is also seeking protection from creditors — citing a combined $61.1 million in secured and unsecured debt.

The four separate filings are for:

At Wind Chimes Boutique Hotel, located on McCleary Ave. in the Condado sector of San Juan. The Spanish-style, 20-room boutique hotel listed $1.9 million in debt.

Acacia Seaside Hotel, with $20.2 million, is located on Taft Street also in the Condado area.

Blue Horizon Boutique Resort, in Vieques, with $19.7 million in debt. This hotel closed due to “severe damage suffered from Hurricane María,” according to its website.

Dennis-Brull also filed a Chapter 11 petition — designed to allow filers to reorganize their business operations — citing $19.2 million in debt.

The common thread among the four filings is the debt on record to ACM CCSC VI-A (Cayman) Asset Company, an investment fund that is owed a little more than $9.1 million in secured and unsecured debt.

Other creditors include Booking.com, Expedia.com, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, ballester Hermanos, Caribbean Hotel Supplies and Plaza Cellars, among others.

The four petitions were filed Monday at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Juan.