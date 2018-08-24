Sherman College of Chiropractic scouting P.R. students

August 24, 2018 100

South Carolina-based Sherman College of Chiropractic is looking to support students who wish to continue post-graduate studies in chiropractic through their collaboration agreements with several local universities, institution President Edwin Cordero confirmed.

To that effect, the stateside college — which has launched a $20 million campus expansion — is working with the Inter American University, the Pontifical Catholic University in Ponce and Central University in Bayamón — to “allow students to benefit from a unique program that includes obtaining a bachelor’s degree in science and a doctoral degree in chiropractic in a short period of time,” he said.

“We believe in the great potential that the people of Puerto Rico have, and even more so, the desire to excel of many students,” said Cordero, a Puerto Rico native.

“That’s why our institution has the desire to help these young fighters to have real opportunities for professional growth in a short period of time,” he said. “At the same time, we contribute to improving the quality of life of thousands of Puerto Ricans with the development of more and better doctors in chiropractic [medicine].”

Currently, in Puerto Rico there are 200 chiropractors to cover a population of more than 3 million residents. This figure shows the need to attract more professionals to practice this discipline on the island, said the head of the post-graduate educational institution in South Carolina.

From an academic level, it is a unique opportunity that not only affords a chance to study in an institution of great reputation, but it is also possible to complete a doctoral degree in record time, while developing as future entrepreneurs in the health field.

Sherman College offers students a complete chiropractic education, preparing them to enter the field as highly qualified and successful chiropractic doctors. On its 80-acre campus in South Carolina, the institution offers a unique and balanced professional degree program between studies in science and philosophy of chiropractic, as well as teaching techniques through practice.

Likewise, they offer a special workshop that helps students after obtaining their doctorate in chiropractic to establish their own business, and at the same time provide guidelines to eliminate student loan debt within the first 10 years after graduation.

“The G10, is an innovative program that begins in the first quarter to provide students with intensive training on how to be a chiropractic entrepreneur,” Cordero.