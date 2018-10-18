CienciaPR opens call for young scientists in P.R. to apply for Yale Ciencia Academy

October 18, 2018 176

Nonprofit organization Ciencia Puerto Rico, known as CianciaPR is inviting young scientists in Puerto Rico to apply to the Yale Ciencia Academy, a program to transform the training of PhD students in Puerto Rico and the United States.

The program is a collaboration between CienciaPR and Yale University and is subsidized by the National Institutes of Health.

This free mostly-virtual program leverages the CienciaPR community — the largest network of Puerto Rican scientists in the world — to connect doctoral students pursuing biological, health or behavioral sciences research with advisors and mentors from diverse backgrounds, science outreach and leadership opportunities, and professional development training.

Through workshops and online conversations with successful professionals, participants explore different careers; define their academic and professional goals; expand their networks; and acquire new communication and leadership skills. The program also facilitates students’ contributions to their communities through science outreach.

In addition, those selected will be able to attend the annual conference of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the largest scientific organization in the world, with all expenses paid.

The Yale Ciencia Academy responds to the need of young scientists for information about professional opportunities and guidance on how to be more competitive for careers in academia and other sectors.

The program provides training on transferable skills to complement the research training doctoral students receive and to better prepare them to achieve their professional goals while having an impact on society.

In the past three years, the program has worked with 114 Puerto Rican and Latino doctoral students attending 57 different universities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. More than 75 renowned professionals and scientists have participated as mentors, panelists and facilitators for the program.

The call for applications for the Yale Ciencia Academy is open until Nov. 2, 2018. Those interested should send their application through www.cienciapr.org/yca.

Approximately 40 students will be selected to participate in the fourth year of the program, beginning in January 2019, the nonprofit confirmed.