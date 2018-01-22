P.R. Telecom Board chief: Classifying telco service as essential ‘correct’

Puerto Rico Telecommunications Regulatory Board President Sandra Torres qualified as “successful and necessary” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s approval of a pair of aimed at strengthening telecommunications services on the island.

By signing into law Bills 711 and 1146 the governor “sent a clear message of support to consumers,” Torres said.

The Board endorsed both projects in public hearings “recognizing the importance of this service for the people. The Board collaborated with the legislative bodies to analyze the necessary changes in law, to temper the reality of consumers and the industry after the lessons that Hurricane María left us,” Torres said.

Torres said the designation of telecom as an essential service is “a fundamental step to direct the total recovery of infrastructure to the level that our communities deserve and need so that access is truly broad and democratic.

Bill 711 declares telecommunications as an essential public service to ensure that it be given the priority it deserves in preparedness and recovery plans in the before an atmospheric event.

Meanwhile, Bill 1146 protects consumers against contracts cancellations with wireless, Internet and television service providers. The amendment mandates that cancellation charges be apportioned considering the months remaining to cancel the contract for residential customers.

Today, Torres will travel to Washington, DC to meet with Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai and the other commissioners to present an update on the status of telecom services in Puerto Rico.