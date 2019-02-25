CNE holds seminar for journalists as preamble to ‘Black Start: Future of Energy Summit’

February 25, 2019 114

Journalists from different media outlets in Puerto Rico participated in a seminar hosted by the Center for a New Economy (CNE) on the concepts and changing language used in the media coverage of the energy sector.

The activity was designed in response to the abundant media coverage on the direction of the transition of the electricity system and climate change.

During the seminar, CNE’s Director of Public Policy, Sergio Marxuach, talked about the labyrinths of the energy system transition in Puerto Rico and announced the “Black Start: Future of Energy Summit” that will take place Mar. 21.

“In Puerto Rico we’re not starting from zero after the blackout caused by Hurricane María, but we are looking at an energy system whose renovation would cost approximately $15 billion, which means that we better make sure we make the right decisions,” said Marxuach.

For their part, planners Wanda I. Crespo Acevedo and Luis Jorge Rivera Herrera presented a “101-102 on Climate Change in Puerto Rico,” providing the journalists with a narrative that can be transmitted to the general public about a very complex topic, which is tied to energy and other aspects of daily life.

Marxuach explained that since 2005, CNE has been analyzing the energy system in Puerto Rico and developing public policy to make it more robust, sustainable and suited to modern tendencies.

“We should take advantage of this situation, the near total destruction of the energy system in Puerto Rico and the technological advances in this sector, to bring the island’s electrical system to the 21st century. In other words, we should use the ‘black start’, not to rebuild the energy system, but to make a big leap into the energetic future,” he said.

“For the energy sector to successfully transition into a new model of doing business it will be necessary to develop a new vision of the system, change laws and regulations, update the transmission and distribution grids and promote the efficient use of energy by consumers. This is a difficult task, but fortunately there is an abundance of resources to provide guidance to legislators, regulators and companies as they go through this process,” added Marxuach.

In tune with ‘black start’, or total blackout, the journalists that attended the seminar participated in a simulated coverage imagining the challenges posed by another total blackout.

The exchange of ideas that will take place at Black Start 2019, will include CNN’s Anderson Cooper as a moderator and Lorraine Akiba, President and CEO of LHA Ventures; Fred Krupp, President of the Environmental Defense Fund; and Jeremy Rifkin, president of The Foundation on Economic Trends as keynote speakers.