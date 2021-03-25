Columbia Central U. begins distributing $4.1M relief funds to students

Columbia Central University’s academic offerings are designed to meet the demand of professional industries.

Columbia Central University’s administration announced it is distributing $4.1 million among 1,817 students who will benefit from the “Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.”

The US Department of Education granted the CRRSAA funds that will benefit students who will receive between $1,250 to $2,500, university officials said.

“Students can voluntarily request that the funds they receive be applied to their account to cover the cost of their studies,” said Columbia Central University CEO José A. Córdova.

“They can also use the funds to cover one or more of the expenses allowed under the cost of attendance formula such as food, housing, school supplies, technology, tuition, medical care, care of another dependent due to disability and childcare, among others,” he said.

“We encourage all students who benefit from these funds to make the best use of them and thus continue with their university education,” Córdova added.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.