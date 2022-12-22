Composta Madre Viva wins Ram’s ‘La Fuerza del Trabajo Agrotech’ competition

Composta Madre Viva develops organic fertilizers for composting the soil and nutrition for plants.

Composta Madre Viva, which develops organic fertilizers for composting the soil and nutrition for plants, will receive more than $80,000 in prizes to develop its business after winning Ram’s “La Fuerza del Trabajo Agrotech” competition.

More than 180 entrepreneurs with business ideas seeking to innovate in the area of agricultura submitted their proposals during the call, Ram officials said.

Among the criteria that were taken into consideration were innovation, feasibility and having an established plan.

Composta Madre Viva stood out among the entries by offering an innovative product and demonstrating that it had an established plan and that it would be viable to create the product, competition sponsors said.

The Ram brand announced the winner, who was selected by a panel of judges consisting of Ricardo García, general manager of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA); Lourdes Aponte, president of the United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish); Nelson Perea and Rolando Cruz from Finca Explora; and Luis Torres, co-founder of Engine4.

Composta Madre Viva will receive $15,000 in cash to develop their business idea or grow their business. The Puerto Rico Technoeconomic Corridor will provide the use of two acres of land for two years at the Finca Explora nursery farm in Isabela, use of machinery and equipment from Finca Explora for one year, land irrigation for one year, trainings and business development seminars and guidance for two years.

Meanwhile, the CUD will provide an annual membership to Composta Madre Viva’s owner, mentorship from SCORE, co-working space at the organization’s Hato Rey headquarters and $500 to buy business equipment or materials, among other prizes.

The “La Fuerza del Trabajo” effort began in 2014 to support the creation of new businesses and over the years it has evolved supporting different sectors within the business ecosystem, this time promoting the development of innovation in local agriculture.