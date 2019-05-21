Construction of $107M Dorado Beach Health hospital underway for ’21 opening

May 21, 2019 139

The developers of the future Dorado Beach Health, a $107 million hospital facility that will raise the standard of care on the island and increase its potential to become the center of medical tourism in the region, announced the start of the construction.

The property should open its doors in 2021 and will feature a collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, Federico Stubbe, Jr., CEO of PRISA Group, together with investors and the Governor of Puerto Rico, Hon. Ricardo Rosselló, announced.

The medical facility will have 104 beds upon opening; divided into eight intensive care units, two neonatal intensive care units, 79 private rooms and 15 suites. The facilities have been designed to provide an improved experience for the patient, he said.

In addition to inpatient services, outpatient services and emergency room, the development incorporates 20,000 square feet of multi-specialty integrated care, coordinated and continuous patient clinics, resulting in more effective treatments and improvements in the health conditions of the area’s population.

A telemedicine service and suite will provide patients in Puerto Rico with direct access to experts in specific specialties of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Stubbe said.

“This will be the first hospital in Puerto Rico in which all rooms are private, which not only provides greater comfort to patients, but more importantly, provides additional and proven benefits in the results of health care,” he said.

“Among them, a reduction in infections that can be acquired in hospitals, patient accidents, reduction of medical errors and in the stress of patients and staff. In addition, it increases the privacy and confidentiality of patients, allows for better rest, and improves communication with family members, among other benefits,” Stubbe said.

Among the specialties that Dorado Beach Health will provide patients, includes primary family care, intensive emergency and urgent care; vascular surgery; orthopedics and sports medicine and oncology.

It will also provide general and aesthetic surgery services, anti-aging practices, women’s health, and health & well-being, obstetrics and gynecology; and specialties such as eye, nose and throat, urology, gastroenterology and pulmonary care, among others. It will offer most diagnostic tests, including mammograms, primary laboratories and radiology.

The vision is to create a “unique health offering in Puerto Rico with advanced clinical programs; and the education and expert consulting of Johns Hopkins Medicine,” Stubbe said.

The consultancy and educational collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine will facilitate the transfer of knowledge among the doctors of Dorado Beach Health and their colleagues at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. The collaboration includes efforts to improve the quality and care of patients, improve clinical programs, and education and training of personnel, he said.

Dorado Beach Health will also incorporate hotel features, such as cozy and spacious lobbies, warm lighting, and local art in the facilities.

The opening of Dorado Beach Health, which will generate 1,034 jobs (direct, indirect and induced) in its construction cover, is scheduled for 2021. Once in operation, the hospital will create 870 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

The Dorado Beach Health facility brings together PRISA Group’s residential and hotel management experience with the expertise of private health insurer in Puerto Rico, Triple S, and Carlos Blanco, owner of the Doctors’ Center Hospital system, to run the facility.

The future hospital received financial backing from the Puerto Rico Commonwealth Employees Association and Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, which provided $58 million in financing for the project.

“Banco Popular has been our partner for decades, in many projects. We are pleased that, once again, they join us in a project that has a solid impact on the people of Puerto Rico,” said Stubbe.

A medical tourism center Stubbe emphasized that the last study on medical tourism in Puerto Rico showed that the island receives some 11,000 annual visitors, who generate income of between $40 million and $80 million annually.

The hospital will work with the government, including the island’s DMO, Discover Puerto Rico, to fuel the sector’s growth, he said.

“The development of Dorado Beach Health is significant in Puerto Rico’s effort to become the center of medical tourism in the Caribbean,” said Brad Dean, CEO Discover Puerto Rico.

“The fact that U.S. Board Certified doctors can offer medical treatments and the opportunity to recover in a tropical island, marks the difference in Puerto Rico’s offering,” he said.