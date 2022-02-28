COR3 supports Puerto Rico nonprofits to develop reconstruction projects

Nonprofits participate in a training workshop that COR3 staff offered this month.

Looking to help Puerto Rico nonprofits move forward with the development of reconstruction projects, the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) assigned specialized staff to provide guidance on the required processes with the agency, Executive Director Manuel Laboy said.

“With this series of workshops, we comply with the public policy of supporting and training the officials who develop permanent construction projects. Through these meetings, we empower nonprofit organizations with the tools to advance more than 800 projects for which approximately $489.5 million are obligated,” said Laboy.

About 20 nonprofits participated in the training, held in La Fortaleza, in which the guides on how to complete a Request for Proposal, procurement matching, as well as general provisions and clauses required under federal and local laws. They were also oriented on the necessary processes to request an advance and reimbursement of funds.

“In recent months we’ve held orientation events on the development of several processes related to these [reconstruction] works,” Laboy said. “As part of the strategy, we are now beginning to give workshops with personalized assistance to address the specific needs and doubts of each sub-recipient.”

More workshops will be offered to attend other nonprofit organizations throughout the island, he added.

Entities that offer different services to the community participated in the event, including the American College of Puerto Rico, Antilles Military Academy and Academia Cristo de los Milagros, the Caribbean University, the San Benito School, the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús School, the San Antonio Abad School and Hogar Escuela Sor María Rafaela.

Also in attendance were, the San Carlos, Bellavista and Buen Samaritano hospitals, as well as service centers for the elderly, namely: the Hermanitas de los Ancianos Desamparados home, the Santa Marta Home, the San Rafael Geriatric Center and the Ryder Home for the Elderly. There was also representation from organizations such as the Comerieña Family Welfare Association, Dominican Fathers, the COSSMA clinic and the Puerto Rico Conservation Trust.