Curzon Puerto Rico shopping centers announce new stores

Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón is one of Curzon Puerto Rico's nine shopping centers across the island.

Curzon Puerto Rico, which manages nine shopping centers across the island, will introduce new stores this year, ranging from anchor stores to local concepts.

“In 2024, we will see the results of multiple negotiations. We’re very excited about the changes that will take place in our shopping centers on the island,” said Francis X. González, president of Curzon Puerto Rico.

Curzon oversees the Plaza del Sol, Plaza del Norte, Plaza Río Hondo, Plaza Escorial, Plaza Isabela, Plaza del Atlántico, Plaza Cayey, Plaza Fajardo, and Plaza Walmart shopping centers.

“We recently welcomed BoxLunch to Plaza del Sol and Fit2Run to Plaza Fajardo. In the first quarter of 2024, Texas Roadhouse will open in Plaza Escorial, which is already under construction, and Burlington will arrive at Plaza del Sol, occupying 40,080 square feet,” stated Carola Pierluisi, vice president of leasing.

Additionally, Golden Corral will open soon in Plaza Río Hondo, and Chick-fil-A will join the retailer lineup at Plaza Isabela this year as well.

Various local establishments have recently opened at Curzon Puerto Rico shopping centers: Zafiro in Plaza del Sol, Spinal Rehab Chiropractic at Plaza Walmart, Guayama, Ichiban, specializing in Japanese cuisine, and Entre Panes, specializing in sandwiches, both in Plaza Río Hondo’s food court in Bayamón.

La Nueva Era opened recently at Plaza del Norte, and Drunken Cookies are now available at Plaza del Sol, officials noted.

Meanwhile, several stores have expanded their spaces to meet public demand and improve their customer service. Among them, Skechers increased its space from 5,625 square feet to 10,125 square feet, and La Nueva Era expanded from 4,491 square feet to 5,241 square feet, both in Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón. JF Perfumes moved from a kiosk to a space of 1,730 square feet in Plaza del Sol.