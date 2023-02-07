DDEC to host recruitment fair March 1

The DDEC has sponsored several job fairs across the island.

The Labor Connection of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) will hold its first Recruitment Fair of 2023, on March 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in Hato Rey.

“Last year, four recruitment fairs were held throughout the island with the participation of more than 440 employers with a total of approximately 5,000 jobs available,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

With this initiative, the Labor Connection begins its series of fairs throughout Puerto Rico, connecting job offers with citizens who are looking for a new professional opportunity.

“Our fairs ensure that participants have the opportunity to complete the recruitment process, including the free laboratory testing required by employers when recruiting,” said Cidre.

“This year we will be holding recruitment fairs in public and private universities throughout the island, that way we can promote the integration of the student into the workforce from before graduation,” said Cidre.

Cidre also explained that the DDEC urges employers that are looking for new talent for their companies, to participate in the University Recruitment Fairs that will take place in Ponce, San Germán and Aguadilla.

“The Recruitment Fair will be divided by economic industry to ensure easy identification of employment opportunities, and Labor Connection staff will assist both employers and participants to facilitate the interview and recruitment process,” said the Assistant Secretary of Federal Programs and Director of Labor Connection, Jenny Cañón-Feliciano.

Additionally, Cañón explained that they will have a space to interview candidates, laboratory services so that participants can obtain their Health Certificate, as well as auxiliary services available at the request of people with functional diversity who request it.

“We urge all citizens, no matter how old they are, to attend the fair, where they will have the best opportunities to find that desired job based on their needs,” said Cañón.

The DDEC is the government agency tasked with managing federal funds received under the Workforce Opportunity and Innovation Act.

DDEC’s Labor Connection, under Act 171-2014, aims to encourage and develop workforce talent by investing in education, training, and employment.