Clean Water Project deliver free filters to P.R. communities

The Clean Water Project has been created to provide access to potable water in Puerto Rico communities where it is needed and to extend a better quality of water to the population.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust through its Brain Trust for Tropical Disease Research Prevention program and in collaboration with the Primary Health Centers (330), Corporacion de Servicios Medicos CSM IPA-19, and H20 Worldwide, KOHLER, Puerto Ricans In Action and Unidos por Puerto Rico have joined efforts to distribute free water filters.

This project has been possible through a contribution from Unidos por Puerto Rico to acquire necessary filters to meet the demand of different local communities.

The Kohler Clarity water filtration system helps eliminate up to 99 percent of bacteria and other contaminants and thus minimize the spread of leptospirosis, E. coli and cryptosporidium, among other pollutants and diseases that can be found in contaminated water. Education and access to clean water becomes essential, especially after a natural disaster.

After Hurricane María passed through Puerto Rico, this project was born and until now, approximately 170 families have benefited. It is expected that 500 more families will be impacted and receive their free water filter in the next visit scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Plaza de Recreo in Utuado.

According to the results of the tests obtained by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), more than two thirds of the population of Puerto Rico was at potential risk of exposure to bacterial contamination after the hurricane. Four months later, and according to status.pr, 67 percent of subscribers have power and warnings to boil the water still in effect, water filtration continues to be critical and there is a need to re-establish the water quality.

Since last October, six community household visits have taken place in several communities in Utuado. In addition to each family receiving their water filter and installation, information was collected through a survey (census) carried out by the project team in order to identify urgent needs of the community and to understand how families were obtaining their water pre and post Hurricane María.

The Clean Water Project also seeks to study the presence of diseases and contaminants and maintain proactivity and educational partnerships with communities on the safety and the right to potable drinking water.

For more information as well as if you wish to make a donation to the Clean Water Project click on this link.