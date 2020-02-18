Delta employees in P.R. receive $1M in profit sharing payouts

February 18, 2020 1182

Delta Airlines paid out $1 million to its 106 employees in Puerto Rico as part of this year’s global $1.6 billion company-wide distribution, the carrier announced.

The total figure — a record for a U.S.-based company — will have an even bigger impact on local communities than the already sizeable number suggests.

“The San Juan Airport Customer Service team is one of the top performers in the Latin America and Caribbean region and Delta’s financial recognition to our employees has an important impact for Puerto Rico’s economy bringing $1 million to the local economy,” said Michael Luciano, Delta’s San Juan ACS station manager based at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

“Beyond financial recognition, Delta recognized each of us by including our names in the livery of an aircraft that says Thank You,” said Luciano.

The profit-sharing distribution represents two months of additional pay for each employee, Delta executives said.

Aside from receiving the monetary incentive, Delta’s local employees also received several recognitions, including the “2019 Outstanding Performance on On Time Departures for Latin America and Caribbean.” Other awards recognized the staff’s performance in various levels of the operations.

“Profit sharing by corporations is one of the best ways to help a local economy,” said Emory University economist Jeff Rosensweig. “Although some of these increments to income will be saved or spent outside of the local economy, much of it will be plowed into increased purchases from local businesses.”

Delta’s profit sharing is paid to eligible employees worldwide, and this year’s payout translates to 16.7 percent of annual pay. The overall payout of $1.6 billion reflects a 26% increase over last year’s $1.3 billion, the company said.

