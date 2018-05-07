Rosselló calls for energy development proposals for Roosevelt Roads

The Roosevelt Roads Redevelopment Authority has opened a call for proposals to develop a renewable energy micro grid for power generation and distribution at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced.

With the call, the agency — which is under the umbrella of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce — seeks to strengthen energy development and advance economic development projects in the area, he said.

“Creating a more resilient and cost-efficient grid, that operates beyond atmospheric events and that benefits the development of industries and businesses is key to reviving economic movement in this area,” said Rosselló.

Earlier this year, the Roosevelt Roads Redevelopment Authority presented the first six private-sector projects in the pipeline for the former naval base.

“Today I can say we have great progress in their development,” Economic Development Secretary Manuel A. Laboy said, noting that projects will address the areas of health, technology, aerospace, transportation and export services.

The government expects the first six projects will involve an investment of more than $25 million and will generate 750 direct jobs in its initial stage.

“Roosevelt Roads is one of the great assets Puerto Rico has. We must strengthen and update it to generate the maximum potential, increase local and foreign investment capital and create more jobs,” Laboy said, who recently visited a micro grid project located in the municipality of Las Piedras with Rosselló.

An evaluation committee will pick one or more project proponents to exclusively — and independently from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority — manage a micro network as a utility that generates all the energy capacity to meet the current and future needs of Roosevelt Roads tenants.

Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Ian Carlo-Serna said to qualify, entities applying must have extensive experience in generation and distribution of energy micro grits.

In addition, Carlo-Serna said the entities should be able to finance, develop, build and manage the grids in some areas of Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba and Naguabo.

Those interested in participating must register, as instructed on the website, on or before May 21. Each registered applicant must attend a conference June 6 at 10 a.m. in Building 31 at the Roosevelt Roads Base.

The deadline to submit the final proposal is July 9, at 4 p.m. at the offices of the Redevelopment Authority, located at the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co.’s Roosevelt Avenue headquarters.