Discover Puerto Rico promotes local heritage, art in Miami Art Basel

December 11, 2018 24

Puerto Rico has one of the most diverse and exciting art scenes in the Americas and Discover Puerto Rico, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the island will capitalize on this valuable asset in this upcoming edition of Art Basel Miami, the organization announced.

Although several Puerto Rican artists have participated in this art fair in the past, this is the first time that Puerto Rico strategically utilizes this platform to invite potential visitors to come and promote the island, it noted.

Recent research conducted by Discover Puerto Rico shows that the island’s cultural backbone offers a great opportunity to differentiate Puerto Rico from its competition.

So, Discover Puerto Rico commissioned a special mural to leverage the local heritage through the arts. The mural will be up for three months at RC Cola Plant, in 550 NW 24th St, Miami and it will receive approximately 250,000 visitors, the nonprofit said.

“Florida is one of our most important markets and this is a unique opportunity to showcase our rich art scene. Both Carlitos Skills and Don Rimx are two remarkable and talented Puerto Rican cultural ambassadors,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

Carlos “Carlitos Skills” Rivera and David “Don Rimx” Sepúlveda joined forces and together, they created a colorful 50-foot mural with a fresh Island approach featuring extraordinarily compelling and locally relevant cultural elements such as the “piragüa,” the guitar player and the coquí.

The mural was unveiled last weekend.