Discover Puerto Rico, Chamber of Commerce of the West team up to promote tourism

Janid Ortiz, director of partnership marketing of Discover Puerto Rico and Waleska Sánchez de Gutiérrez, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the West, sign the agreement.

Discover Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the West have signed a collaboration agreement to work together to spread the word on the tourism efforts being carried out in the region.

“We’re honored to formally establish a collaboration agreement, allowing us to reach out to the members of the organization and provide a bridge to the tourism industry in the western region of the island,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“Now more than ever, we’ll work hand and hand to help restore those businesses that desperately need our help and stimulate rapid economic performance,” he said. “Together we will promote actively those municipalities in the west of the Island, that many tourists come to visit, explore, and enjoy.”

As part of this agreement, Discover Puerto Rico will provide members of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the West access to tools to promote their businesses digitally, through presentations and/or workshops.

Likewise, members will have access to Discover Puerto Rico’s archive of images and videos to assist in the marketing and promotion of small and medium businesses.

Organizations will share in their respective annual events, relevant information and content, and at the same time informative capsules will be recorded together to discuss the impact of tourism on the local economy.

“With this strategic alliance, the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the West builds a bridge between Discover Puerto Rico and the entrepreneurs and merchants of the tourism sector of the Porta del Sol Region,” said Waleska Sánchez de Gutiérrez, President of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the West.

“This union will bring to our region greater visibility on the attractions available to tourists who come to the island. With this alliance, we seek to strengthen small and medium merchants in the field of marketing by providing, among other things, access to have a presence on the Discover Puerto Rico website,” she said.

“We’ll work together to educate the population in the western region about the importance of tourism for Puerto Rico, the importance of promoting our destination efficiently and the potential that this represents for the general economy of the island,” Dean said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.