Discover Puerto Rico pulls local biz reps into new advisory board

Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

In an effort to collaborate with local business leaders in the tourism, events, and advertising sectors, Discover Puerto Rico gathered a group of key local leaders to support its initiatives through a Local Advisory Board.

The group’s mission is “to work together strategically to continue growing local businesses and improve the economic health of all 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico through tourism,” Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean said.

“We’re looking forward to working with this impactful group of leaders who have agreed to become part of our Local Advisory Board,” he said. “This collaboration will not only help us in planning future efforts but will provide strategic local counsel to the DMO as we work together to make the tourism sector one of the fastest growing industries on the island.”

The Local Advisory Board is comprised of:, Ángel Alverio, president of the local chapter of American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and owner of LT Travel Agency; Ángela I. Comas Rodón, co-founder of ACE Media Partners; Alan Taveras, CMO and co-founder of Brands of Puerto Rico; Chezelle Rodríguez, owner of It’s Chezelle, weddings, social, corporate + events curator; Gustavo Antonetti, co-founder of Spoon; Ismael Vega, general manager of Casino Metro; Kelley Cosgrove, general manager of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel; Luis Alvarado, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the South; Mateo Cidre, owner of SOBAO; Matías Fernández, president of Vivo Beach Club and Ocean Lab Brewery; Mickey J. Espada, of the MABUDEG marketing and business development group; Miguel L. Vargas, advisor and former executive director of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce; Sajo Ruíz, CEO of Sajo McCann; Terestella González, executive director of the Kingbird Innovation Center, UAGM; and Waleska Sánchez, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the West.

Additional to this new Local Advisory Board, Discover Puerto Rico’s volunteer leaders include the DMO’s board of directors, a strategic advisory board and a customer advisory board, which represents leaders of the worldwide travel and tourism sector. as well as a marketing & sales advisory committee, and the sales and revenue advisory committee.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.