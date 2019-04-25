DMO rolls out new ‘Have we met yet?’ marketing campaign for P.R.

April 25, 2019 294

Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico’s Destination Marketing Organization, announced the rollout of Puerto Rico’s brand campaign: “Have We Met Yet?” focusing on “the hospitable and welcoming nature of the island’s people.”

By posing the question “Have We Met Yet?” the campaign seeks to reintroduce the island to the world and brings to life the exotic yet familiar essence of Puerto Rico.

Following research showing that Puerto Rico’s brand identity was neutral in the minds of travelers, the new campaign is “this next phase of Discover Puerto Rico’s brand repositioning process, enabling the island to fully capitalize on its rich tourism product offerings and emerge as a leading Caribbean destination,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

The creative campaign assets reposition the island as that neighbor that one dreams of — with the festive flair, ocean view, incredible art collection and delicious food. Puerto Rico is the neighbor you’ll laugh with, celebrate with and maybe even fall in love with.

“Since our inception last July, we hit the ground running to accelerate the tourism economy,” said Dean.

“This brand campaign follows a strong publicity effort that set up Puerto Rico as the top place to visit in 2019 and a recently revamped website. The creative highlights our two strongest assets — our culture and our people — and will help us strengthen traveler’s familiarity with what makes our island one-of-a-kind,” he said.

The campaign launched Wednesday today across digital channels via digital banners, social, pre-roll and a follow-up TV spot that will launch in coming weeks in key markets.

Additional marketing support is expected throughout the rest of 2019 to attract visitors to the Island during the summer travel season, DMO officials said.

“Puerto Rico’s people, its rich culture and unparalleled natural offerings — combined with the fact that it’s a U.S. territory and easily accessible — were key factors that led to this creative,” said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“We’re excited to debut this brand campaign as it opens the door, literally, to endless possibilities that showcase the spirit of the Puerto Rican people and everything the island has to offer,” she said.

The campaign features a set of colorful vibrant doors and stunning imagery found throughout the island, highlighting many aspects that make Puerto Rico a unique destination — ranging from its people, its cuisine, its festive spirit, and its natural attractions.

“The campaign invites travelers to visit Puerto Rico and meet us, the neighbor that you can’t live without,” said Chandler. “Puerto Rico was named the #1 Place to Visit in 2019 by the New York Times and has topped more than 20 other notable lists of places to visit this year.”

The creative was ideated and produced by Beautiful Destinations, with support from local production crews who traveled throughout the island to capture its scenery, thousands of colorful doors and welcoming faces of the Puerto Rican people, DMO executives said.