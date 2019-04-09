3rd co-branded Dippin’ Dots/Doc Popcorn store to open in P.R.

April 9, 2019 31

Doc Popcorn, a franchise featuring fresh-popped, kettle-cooked popcorn, will open its third co-branded location in Puerto Rico to also serve Dippin’ Dots flash-frozen ice cream at the Route 66 Outlets in Canóvanas on April 13, the retailer announced.

The new co-branded Dippin Dots/Doc Popcorn store — as well as the ones in Bayamón and Hatillo — is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Angel Diaz and Jorge Marcano.

After 20 years of managing construction together, the duo decided to bring the popcorn concept to Puerto Rico and has since tacked on ice cream to all three.

“We couldn’t believe how long the lines were to buy Doc Popcorn when we visited the continental U.S., and we’re thrilled to add Dippin’ Dots to our third store, sweetening all of Puerto Rico’s locations,” said Diaz. “We know shoppers will enjoy the treats we have year-round at this location.”

Dippin’ Dots came about in 1988, when microbiologist Curt Jones used his knowledge of cryogenic technology to introduce the world to beaded ice cream. The unique dessert comes in a variety of flavors, and is also available in yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice.

The first co-branded Dippin’ Dots/Doc Popcorn location opened in Springfield, Missouri in 2015, and so far there are some 20 such establishments worldwide, the company stated.