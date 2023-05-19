Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health to launch robotic surgery program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Robotic surgery uses small incisions that cause less trauma to the body, a lower risk of complications, and faster healing. (Credit: Roman Zaiets | Dreamstime.com)

Orlando Health physicians are collaborating with physicians at Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – Dorado in Puerto Rico to launch the hospital’s robotic surgery center.

Robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional surgery, officials explained in a statement.

Robotic surgery involves small incisions that cause less trauma to the body, therefore have a lower risk of complications and heal quicker. Surgeons get a magnified 3D view of the inside of the body, making it possible to perform less invasive surgery in even the most challenging conditions.

“In Puerto Rico, there have only been a few places that can perform this type of procedure,” said Juan Carlos Marcial, executive director of Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – Dorado. “The opening of this new center in Dorado will increase access for our patients and provide them with high-quality service in state-of-the-art facilities.”

Orlando Health recently hosted an Island Robotic Surgery Symposium, where panelists discussed advanced surgical techniques in a variety of specialties, including colorectal surgery, gynecology, bariatric surgery, hernia repair, thoracic surgery, lung cancer treatment, and urological reconstructive surgery.

“This symposium is a demonstration of Orlando Health’s commitment to supporting the development of the robotic surgery program at Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – Dorado,” said Alexis Sánchez, director of Orlando Health’s Robotic Surgery Program.

“Through this partnership, we continue to share knowledge as we work towards the ultimate goal of the program: to provide the best health care to people on the island using the latest technology,” he said.