D’Royal Bride opens new location following $1.5M investment

From left: Damaris Díaz, Andrea Santiago and Andrés Santiago.

D’Royal Bride — a local bridal store — inaugurated its new 16,000 square-foot “haute couture” boutique that had been under construction for three years, following a $1.5 million investment. It will have 25 employees, company officials said.

D’Royal Bride currently has three locations to meet different styles and budgets, with its haute couture boutique in San Juan, gown rental services in Bayamón, and Puerto Rico´s first bridal outlet in Río Hondo.

“Adding to this new experience, we’ll have a special department dedicated to the mother of the bride, as well as an exclusive area for party dresses and special events,” said Damaris Díaz, vice president of D’Royal Bride.

“There will be new spaces within the boutique for tiaras, veils, shoes and accessories to add to the variety of specialized items for weddings at D’Royal Bride,” said Díaz.

The new store on Roosevelt Avenue in San Juan will have two levels to shop and three fitting rooms, and will mark the arrival of the second generation to the company with the appointment of Andrea Damaris Santiago as vice president of Sales and Marketing.

“This new expansion assures brides in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean that they will find in one place the luxury and designers that are part of the world’s leading bridal houses,” said Santiago.

“With the reopening of the store and a renewed concept in the bridal fashion industry, we reconfirm our commitment to continue betting on Puerto Rico and the economic growth of the island, as we have done for the past 34 years,” said company President Andrés Santiago.