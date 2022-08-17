DTOP to buy electric buses with $10M federal allocation

AMA will receive $10 million in federal funds for the acquisition of electrical buses that will contribute to reducing gas emissions in the environment.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish) announced that the Metropolitan Bus Authority (AMA, in Spanish), will receive $10 million as part of a funding subsidy by the federal government to buy new emissions-free buses.

The federal funds come from the “Low or No Emission Vehicle Program” that aims to reduce gas emissions to protect the environment and reduce global warming.

“These funds will allow us to continue reinforcing our collective transportation system and be at the forefront of issues that are aimed at protecting the environment,” said DTOP Secretary Eileen Vélez.

“With the approval of this measure at the federal level, Puerto Rico is able to receive funds, which will allow us to continue with the work plans established to improve the transportation system at the local level, with electrical units that promote the reduction of gas emissions in the environment,” said Vélez.

“Little by little, we have to move toward a transportation technology in harmony with the environment,” added Vélez.

“Through the Buses and Bus Facilities Program, we will have the opportunity to request even more funds to help us in the acquisition, rehabilitation or replacement of units, and make improvements to the collective transportation facilities, implementing new technologies in order to innovate and reduce gas emissions in the environment,” said Karen Correa, President of the AMA.

“In addition, this project includes the construction of an area for solar charging, for which it will be completely dependent on the sun, promoting the use of renewable energy,” said Correa.