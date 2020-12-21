Duke and Duchess of Sussex to fund World Central Kitchen relief center in Puerto Rico

World Central Kitchen provides meals to those in need, particularly in south Puerto Rico, and has launched the “Plow to Plate” program to maximize the security of the food supply chain.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Megan Markle — will be partnering with World Central Kitchen through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation to fund the construction of four Community Relief Centers throughout the world, including one in Puerto Rico.

The couple made the announcement in a statement released Sunday, confirming their nonprofit’s first philanthropic project, teaming up with Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, which has been feeding people affected by disasters around the world.

World Central Kitchen has a highly-active local chapter that has been heading efforts to help feed the hungry and generate business activity for Puerto Rico’s farmers.

The planned structures — the first of which will be built in Dominica and is slated to open early next year — entail an initial investment of at least $50,000 to get off the ground, Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen told Bloomberg.

“The structures will be permanent, built to act as quickly-activated service kitchens during emergencies like natural disasters, with the ability to transition to community centers, schools and clinics. The team sees the integrated approach as a way to promote more resilient local food systems,” Bloomberg reported.

The second center will open in Puerto Rico and two more are in the pipeline, although their locations have not been disclosed.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity,” said Markle and Prince Harry in an emailed statement. “When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action.”

Over the weekend, the Puerto Rico chapter of World Central Kitchen unveiled a “Gift Guide for Foodies” to help local farmers and producers participating in the Puerto Rico Food Producers Network. The digital guide has a dozen ideas that include gift baskets, kits, fresh fish, seeds, breads and books.

On Saturday, the nonprofit also sponsored a farmer’s market in Santurce, where 15 local producers offered their goods.

The holiday initiatives are part of the World Central Kitchen efforts in Puerto Rico to support the resilience of the island’s food system and reduce dependence on imports, said Mikol Hoffman, director of the World Central Kitchen Food Producers Network.

“Our producers have looked for creative and convenient ways for the public to support them this Christmas. We extend the invitation to support the local, particularly during this time,” said Hoffman.

