e-3 Consulting unveils ‘Allec,’ a $300K warehouse management system

From left: Antonio de la Mata and Gretchen Molina.

Puerto Rico-based e-3 Consulting — a firm dedicated to helping small and medium business owners manage their warehouses, as well as their financial services by implementing technology — unveiled Allec, an online system to help that segment keep track of those operational aspects.

The system required a $300,000 investment to develop and launch, said Alberto Cordero, managing partner at e-3 Consulting.

Allec enables running warehouses for any type of company such as banking, food, business, etc., may be accessed through any device and does not place a limit — a minimum or maximum — on the inventory it tracks.

The system is currently being used by six restaurants and two local warehouses, although the consulting firm is looking to sign up 30 restaurants and five warehouses by May 2022, executives said.

“Allec is a system that brings together a series of modules that have their own specialty. The big part of this product is the help on inventory management provided to small and medium businesses, from small grocery stores to big warehouses,” said Antonio de la Mata, manager and technology practice lead at e-3 Consulting.

“This runs all the inventory management from when the order is placed until it reaches the customer’s hands. Likewise, it keeps track of where the items are stored, where it is better to look for them, seeing which places are best for them due to space, the proximity of the product, among others,” said de la Mata.

The consulting firm concluded that because of the COVID-19 situation, small and medium business merchants are engaging in a sudden shift to digitization to compete with massive virtual distributors such as Amazon.

As they developed Allec, the company’s staff increased by more than 70% to launch the system. The firm also created new jobs and looks forward to hiring more computing engineers to help develop future complementary systems.

This system is configured depending on the client’s needs or operations and may be more sophisticated if requested. When the firm is approached for information about Allec, e-3 Consulting’s first step is to study the client’s warehouse to be able to explain it step by step, as well as pinpoint what they will improve over time.

“We want this automated process to go hand-in-hand with the financial system in a way that the owner can be certain where their money is. It also tells you how and when to make a payment for the merchandise order,” said Gretchen Molina, senior manager and supply chain Lead at e-3 Consulting.

“This is to make sure the client receives what they ordered. So, while we have clients that handle inventories of 50 to 60 items, we also have those that handle 6,000 to 7,000 items,” she said.

For now, Allec is only available in Puerto Rico. However, the firm hopes to expand to the US mainland, while they are also negotiating in the Dominican Republic where they believe there is a “huge need in warehouse businesses.”