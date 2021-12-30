Type to search

In-Brief

Education Dept. signs $12M agreement to provide fresh milk to lunchrooms

Contributor December 30, 2021
From left: Eliezer Ramos and José Orlando Fabre sign the agreement.

The Puerto Rico Education Department and the Milk Industry Promotion Fund signed an agreement through which the agency will invest $12 million to distribute fresh milk to the island’s public-school lunchrooms.

The agreement will be in effect through Sept. 30, 2024 and complies with federal regulations that require offering five food components to lunch service participants and four to breakfast participants.

“It’s necessary for our students to have a nutritious and balanced diet that allows them a healthy development, which, in turn, has an impact on improving their academic performance,” Education Secretary Eliezer Ramos said.

“Our school cafeteria staff strives to adequately feed each of our students with the breakfasts and lunches that are being provided in our schools. This agreement strengthens that commitment,” he said.

Grade A fluid and pasteurized milk is one of the components or food groups required by state and federal regulations, as it is a primary source of essential nutrients for the optimal functioning of the human body, the agency stated.

Milk Industry Promotion Fund Executive Director José Orlando Fabre said school cafeterias will deliver the lists for the Fund to take charge of the deliveries three weeks after classes start Jan. 11, 2022. The cafeteria will keep enough inventory to meet cafeteria-goers needs, he said.

In addition, the Fund will supply long-lasting, homogenized UHT milk for those school cafeterials where it is difficult to deliver fresh milk to avoid incomplete rations, Fabre said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FEMA approves $142M+ for Puerto Rico schools affected by earthquakes
Contributor November 18, 2021
Report: Education Dept. ‘lacks capacity’ to manage $322M in FEMA funding
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 14, 2020
National University College offering online courses to high schoolers
Contributor February 17, 2020
Telenet donates laptops to P.R. public school students through Liberty Foundation
Contributor September 6, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

FEMA approves $142M+ for Puerto Rico schools affected by earthquakes
Report: Education Dept. ‘lacks capacity’ to manage $322M in FEMA funding
National University College offering online courses to high schoolers
Telenet donates laptops to P.R. public school students through Liberty Foundation
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.