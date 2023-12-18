Elevate Startup Showcase competition deadline announced

Denisse Rodríguez-Colón, executive director of Colmena66

Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) and Colmena66, a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, the nonprofit dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, announced the deadline to participate in the Elevate Startup Showcase competition will be on Dec. 20.

The event aims to offer startups a chance to vie for a $15,000 incentive granted by the DDEC.

“We urge entrepreneurs to take advantage of this opportunity to receive direct support from organizations with expertise in business development, which are part of the business ecosystem and are allies of the DDEC. This way, we will collaborate to successfully take their businesses to the next level,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

The competition, organized by Colmena66 in collaboration with incubators Parallel18, Engine-4, Endeavor, Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA), and Grupo Guayacán, will take place Feb. 27, during the Elevate Summit at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Soraya Morón, assistant secretary of Entrepreneurship and Business Development at the DDEC, explained: “We are looking for innovation-based companies with at least three years of operations and annual sales of at least $200,000 to be part of the Elevate Startup Showcase. The selected ones will receive mentoring to refine their presentation before the competition.”

Denisse Rodríguez, executive director of Colmena66, spoke about the benefits of this type of activity for local businesses.

“Competitions like this provide an excellent platform to gain seed capital, expose startups to a wide audience, potential customers and investors. If your startup is based on innovation and aims to bring its product or service to the global market, apply today to the Elevate Startup Showcase,” she said.

For more information, contact Colmena66 at 787-525-4111 or visit the Elevate Summit application page.