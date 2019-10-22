Emergency drill taking place at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport today

October 22, 2019 78

Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, administrator and operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is holding an emergency drill today that will entail the participation of multiple agencies and personnel.

The full-scale exercise is planned to start between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and will last some six to eight hours, airport executives said. Spirit Airlines will be supplying the aircraft that will be used for the drill and the event will involve several airlines.

“A real full mobilization of equipment and personnel representing the private industry, local, state, and federal government will be on the streets responding to the simulated aircraft accident at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport,” Aerostar officials said in a statement.

“However, everything is carried out in a controlled and simulated environment. Several simulators such as smoke generating devices and pyrotechnics will be utilized to increase realism,” the company said of the exercise aimed at testing the airport’s capabilities in responding to a simulated aircraft accident.

The airport will continue its normal operation and there will be no impact to airline’s schedules, passengers or general public, Aerostar said.

“However, heavier than normal traffic is expected due to the response of emergency vehicles heading to the airport. For that reason, travelers and local communities should plan for an extra 15 to 30 minutes driving time to and from the airport,” the company said.