Enactus Puerto Rico celebrates its 20th anniversary

Rody Rivera-Rojas, director of Enactus in Puerto Rico (File photo)

The nonprofit also evaluated a record 56 entrepreneurship projects from students during its 2025 summit.

Enactus Puerto Rico, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting leadership, innovation, and social entrepreneurship among university students, held its Summit 2025 event this week, kicking off the organization’s 20th anniversary of work and bringing together more than 500 participants, including students, business and academic leaders.

During the event, a group of 100 businesspeople evaluated 56 entrepreneurship projects submitted by students from 38 academic institutions in Puerto Rico. The selected projects will go on to represent Puerto Rico at the Enactus World Cup 2025, slated for September in Bangkok.

“Over these 20 years, Enactus Puerto Rico has been a platform for thousands of young people to discover their leadership and transformation potential. Seeing this new generation presenting real solutions to our social and economic challenges confirms that Puerto Rico’s future is in good hands,” said Alberto Estrella, chairman of the board at Enactus Puerto Rico.

The organization’s executive director Rody Rivera Rojas, meanwhile, said the summit “not only celebrates two decades of continuous work but also reaffirms our commitment to continue promoting social entrepreneurship as a powerful tool for change.”

The summit featured keynote speakers Sebastián Negrón Reichard, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), and Mateo Cidre, CEO of Sobao by Los Cidrines. Both shared their vision of the crucial role of innovation and entrepreneurship in “building a more resilient and prosperous Puerto Rico.”

Since its founding in 2005, Enactus Puerto Rico has benefited more than 20,000 students across the island and developed more than 200 social entrepreneurship projects. Currently, Enactus Puerto Rico collaborates with students from more than 40 academic institutions, forming part of a global network spanning 34 countries.