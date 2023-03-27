Envision expands in Puerto Rico, unveils new products

Envision Puerto Rico Country Manager Nicolás Martínez.

Envision, a company specializing in technological solutions, presented its new projects and the launch of a new stage in its history following its acquisition by the Uruguayan firm Isbel and Quantik group last year.

The event was held recently at the San Juan Yacht Club and was attended by Envision employees, customers and suppliers.

The acquisition of Envision by Isbel and the Quantik group aims to strengthen its capabilities and expand its range of services in the Caribbean, as well as becoming a benchmark for technological solutions in the region.

“We’re very happy to expand to Puerto Rico with Envision and make our presence in the Caribbean stronger,” said Envision Puerto Rico Country Manager Nicolás Martínez.

“We saw in Envision the opportunity to grow, since it has very similar activities and is a good match, especially in its values,” he said.

Envision has been operating in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for more than 20 years, as well as in other Caribbean islands such as the Bahamas. The company provides solutions, support, and maintenance in various communication, networking, cybersecurity and infrastructure technologies and works with more than 100 public and private clients.

At the event, the project managers of each of the group’s brands presented their products. Isbel is part of the Quantik group, a synergistic group of companies with more than 40 years of experience, which also integrates Synapsis (tech BPO) and Qubox (product house). It is also part of the Fenicio shareholder package (leading e-commerce in Uruguay). Isbel is a technology integrator based in Uruguay, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and also has a presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has more than 3,000 completed projects and works with more than 50 partners.

“We see our arrival as the possibility of bringing more opportunities,” Martínez said. “For the employees, it will be the opportunity to empower themselves and work with the entire Quantik group team, both in Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.”

“For customers, this change allows for them to have more options, because Isbel brings with its portfolio new solutions. We want to have more interesting chats to solve the problems you [customers] have through technology. For business partners, it’s the opportunity to empower the options we have [available],” Martínez.

The event also featured a conference by Ximena Pardiñas, academy director of the Uruguayan management consulting company Xn, dubbed “Leadership Begins with Yourself.”

Pardiñas presented solutions to increase credibility and confidence to face new challenges and how they translate into the best version of each person as a leader.