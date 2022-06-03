EPA OKs $330K to support beach water quality monitoring in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

JOBOS BEACH WITH SURFERS

Puerto Rico is among 38 states, territories, and Indian Nations that will receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding for its beach water monitoring and notification programs.

Puerto Rico will receive $330,000 in BEACH Act grant funding earmarked to protect beachgoers by monitoring beaches for bacteria, maintaining and operating public notification systems, identifying local pollution sources, and reporting results to EPA.

“It’s always beach season in Puerto Rico, and these BEACH Act Beach grants enable our partners to ensure that beaches are safe and enjoyable for all,” said Lisa F. Garcia, EPA Regional Administrator. “With this grant funding, the EPA is helping Puerto Rico monitor beach water quality and protect people’s health so they can have fun without worry.”

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA grants money to eligible state, territorial, and Indian Nations applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches.

When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.

EPA’s most recent Beach Report found that beaches on US coasts and along the Great Lakes were open and safe for swimming 92% of the time in 2020.