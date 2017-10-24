FHA extends foreclosure relief for homeowners
Written by Contributor // October 24, 2017 // Hurricane María // No comments
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) is extending its initial 90-day foreclosure moratorium for FHA-insured homeowners impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and María for an additional 90 days due to the extensive damage and continuing needs in hard-hit areas, the agency confirmed.
FHA is extending this foreclosure relief in presidentially declared counties and municipalities where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is operating its Individual Assistance Program.
Under the expanded moratorium, FHA is instructing lenders and servicers to suspend all foreclosure actions against borrowers until the following dates:
Hurricane Harvey – Feb. 21, 2018
Hurricane Irma – Mar. 9, 2018
Hurricane María – Mar. 19, 2018
FHA-insured homeowners may qualify for this relief under the following conditions:
- The household lives within the geographic boundaries of a presidentially declared disaster area;
- A household member of someone who is deceased, missing or injured directly due to the disaster; or
- The borrower’s ability to make mortgage payments is directly or substantially affected by a disaster.
In addition to the extension of FHA’s initial foreclosure moratorium, the agency is:
- Offering forbearance and loan modification options — HUD offers different forbearance and loan modification options for FHA borrowers affected by disasters. Borrowers having trouble making regular payments should contact their loan servicer as soon as possible for more information.
- Making mortgage insurance available — HUD’s Section 203(h) program provides FHA insurance to disaster victims who have lost their homes and are facing the daunting task of rebuilding or buying another home. Borrowers from participating FHA-approved lenders are eligible for 100 percent financing, including closing costs.
- Making insurance available for both mortgages and home rehabilitation – HUD’s Section 203(k) loan program enables those who have lost their homes to finance the purchase or refinance of a house along with its repair through a single mortgage. It also allows homeowners who have damaged houses to finance the rehabilitation of their existing single-family home;
- Sharing information with FEMA and the State on housing providers that may have available units in the impacted counties — this includes Public Housing Agencies and Multi-Family owners. The Department will also connect FEMA and the State to subject matter experts to provide information on HUD programs and providers.