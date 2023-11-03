Type to search

Featured Telecommunications/Technology

FCC lays out requirements to test Puerto Rico/USVI wireless services, speeds

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 3, 2023
Mobile support recipients must show, by no later than Jan. 30, 2024, that they fully restored or expanded on their coverage prior to the 2017 hurricanes. (Credit: Dennis Van De Water | Dreamstime.com)

The Federal Communications Commission recently published the guidelines that mobile companies that received millions from the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund and the Connect USVI Fund (the PR-USVI Funds) should use to confirm they did the work required to improve their networks post 2017 hurricanes.

After Hurricanes Irma and María devastated Puerto Rico and the USVI, and virtually wiped-out communications, the FCC created the PR-USVI Funds, which authorized some $385.9 million in universal service support to facilitate the hardening and deployment of advanced broadband networks on the islands.

“More than $258 million of this funding was dedicated to support the expansion and hardening of 4G long term evolution (4G-LTE) and 5G-New Radio (5G-NR) technologies for voice and broadband services in the territories over a three-year period,” the agency stated.

Nearly all the eligible mobile providers elected to receive support from the PR-USVI Funds to deploy state-of-the-art 4G-LTE and 5G-NR communication networks.

As a condition of receiving mobile support, the FCC required that providers meet interim and final network coverage area milestones and network performance speeds. At the end of the three-year term of support, each mobile support recipient must have restored its mobile network coverage to an area that is equal to or greater than 100% of its pre-hurricane network coverage, the FCC explained.

Mobile support recipients must show, by no later than Jan. 30, 2024, that they fully restored or expanded on their coverage prior to the 2017 hurricanes. Furthermore, they must demonstrate that their networks provide the required high-speed transmission rates.

In Puerto Rico, all three major providers — Liberty Puerto Rico, Claro Puerto Rico, and T-Mobile — received funding, as well as smaller companies covering regional areas.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FCC adopts order to provide up to $75 in broadband monthly subsidy
Contributor August 7, 2023
FCC extends Universal Service support for Puerto Rico telco’s
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 21, 2023
Op-Ed: More 5G for more Americans
Contributor April 12, 2023
FCC learns of Puerto Rico energy co.’s refusal to work with telecoms post storms
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 18, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This year marks the organization’s fifth anniversary, and I could not be more excited at the significant progress InvestPR has achieved throughout our journey to accelerate Puerto Rico’s economic development. We remain committed to continue positioning Puerto Rico as a world-class business destination and look forward to continuing working together with our partners to create more jobs and opportunities for the people of Puerto Rico.”

Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of InvestPR, whose annual report notes that, over the past year, the organization has facilitated the creation of more than 550 businesses and $416 million in capital investments.

Related Stories

FCC adopts order to provide up to $75 in broadband monthly subsidy
FCC extends Universal Service support for Puerto Rico telco’s
Op-Ed: More 5G for more Americans
FCC learns of Puerto Rico energy co.’s refusal to work with telecoms post storms
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.