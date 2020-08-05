FEMA $16M+ in additional funds for 88 recovery projects in Puerto Rico

August 5, 2020 146

In the face of recent weather disturbances, FEMA along with Puerto Rico’s Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, approved more than $16 million in additional grants for repairs after Hurricane María, the agencies confirmed.

The allocated funds are for the week of July 24-30 and cover 88 projects related to the island’s post-storm recovery and reconstruction.

Among the weekly obligations is about $115,000 to the municipality of Fajardo for asphalting and the replacement of the concrete ditch in multiple roads that give access to about 450 residents.

Some of these repairs will be carried out on C Street in the Vista Hermosa sector, the Reyito Rivera roadway in the Paraíso neighborhood and on Igualdad Street in Barrio Quebrada, among other roads.

Another $90,000 has been assigned to the municipality of Yabucoa for its Women’s Affairs Office. This entity ensures the development and implementation of legal, social and economic equality for women and the strengthening of the family unit.

Projects across other parts of the island are also being considered, FEMA said. These include an obligation of about $14,000 for the municipality of Jayuya to repair the Municipal Emergency Management office building, which represents about 16,000 residents that belong to zone 7 of said agency.

“A portion of the obligated funds will be used to prevent future damage by implementing mitigation measures,” the agency stated.

In Fajardo, about $40,000 will be used to install a concrete curb and gutter, as well as geotextile soil stabilization, among other actions to strengthen the different roads.

Meanwhile, about $14,000 will be used in Yabucoa for the installation of an anchorage system for air conditioning units and waterproofing treatment for the roof. In Jayuya, $5,000 of the project is earmarked to add a second waterproof membrane to the edges of the roof and additional anchors for the air conditioners.