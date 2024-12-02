FEMA allocates $726K to repair Cabezas de San Juan Lighthouse

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is funding the reconstruction of the historic Cabezas de San Juan Lighthouse with nearly $726,200 allocated to the Puerto Rico Conservation Trust for damage caused by Hurricane María. (Credit: FEMA/Eduardo Martínez)

The structure is in Fajardo and was built in 1880.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated nearly $726,200 to the Puerto Rico Conservation Trust to support the restoration of the historic Cabezas de San Juan Lighthouse, which was damaged by Hurricane María.

The lighthouse in Fajardo was built in 1880. In addition to its historical significance, it serves as a navigation tool for the northeastern region of Puerto Rico.

“Projects like these that seek to preserve historical monuments, while caring for and educating about the preservation of our flora and fauna, are essential for the survival of our ecosystem. Our mission is for future generations to enjoy the natural beauty that defines our culture,” said federal disaster recovery coordinator José Baquero.

The Cabezas de San Juan Natural Reserve contains 11 terrestrial and marine ecosystems, including the bioluminescent lagoon Laguna Grande, surrounding forest, and extensive reefs and seagrass beds. The reserve attracts between 50,000 and 60,000 visitors annually, including both locals and tourists.

The superintendent of the Cabezas de San Juan Natural Reserve, Johanna Santiago-Torres, said that the organization’s mission is to protect 33% of Puerto Rico’s ecosystems by 2033 through collaboration with federal and local governments, private entities and nearby communities.

The lighthouse is one of the sites visited as part of the reserve’s tours and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and plays a key role in environmental education, research and the protection of natural resources.

Santiago-Torres emphasized its importance for reducing high temperatures, mitigating climate change effects and serving as a sanctuary for migratory, endemic and native species.

“It is very important for the community, for the people who visit us, to have a space where they feel connected to nature, because we, human beings, are part of nature,” she added.

The FEMA-funded repairs include replacing the roof waterproofing and drainage system, bricks, beams, doors, windows and wooden floors, as well as interior and exterior painting.

For the observatory, repairs involve floor beams, the wooden deck and the railing. The boardwalk area will be replaced with pine wood.

Environmental interpreter Leonor Alicea-Rodríguez, who has worked for the reserve for 22 years, said that each tourist experience will depend on what people want to see or learn.

“What I like about interpreting is the diversity of audiences that gives me the opportunity to present different topics or elements. With all these new climate change issues, the second restoration of the lighthouse has opened doors and knowledge that we didn’t have before,” she said.

The restoration also includes mitigation measures to waterproof the structure, prevent corrosion and strengthen it against strong winds. The project will preserve the lighthouse’s original physical and visual characteristics, including its design, color, materials and craftsmanship.