Fenwal Int’l investing $34M to create state-of-the-art campus in San Germán

From left: Eric Santiago-Justiniano, Fenwal's vice president of operations and DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre at the Saan Germán plant.

Fenwal International Inc., a Fresenius Kabi company, announced plans to expand its campus in San Germán, where it plans to consolidate its manufacture of sterile product bags, accessories assembly, and filling operation of saline solution and anticoagulants.

The company estimates that it will make a full investment in San Germán of about $34 million to create a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical operation for manufacturing blood collection units and solutions.

As part of the expansion, the company will add 150 new jobs to its 670 existing employee base, resulting from incentives granted by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish). New jobs must be created in a period that does not exceed one year from the date of the start of operations.

“We’re consolidating our operations in Puerto Rico due to the high level of skills, commitment and quality of work of the Puerto Rican workforce. We thank the government of Puerto Rico, and especially the DDEC, for the trust placed in us,” said Eric Santiago-Justiniano, Fenwal’s vice president of operations.

“We hope to continue supporting Puerto Rico’s economic development with the consolidation of our company on the island and the recruitment of more Puerto Rican employees,” he said.

Fenwal has its own building it bought from the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company in San Germán, and leases a PRIDCO property in Maricao, where it has part of the manufacturing operations. Ultimately, the operation will all be in San Germán.

“We’re extremely pleased to be a core part of Fenwal’s consolidation in Puerto Rico to promote and strengthen the medical equipment manufacturing sector, which positively impacts the economy of our island and fosters the creation of jobs in the western area,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.