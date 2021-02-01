Type to search

Banking Featured

First Bancorp reports $50.1M in 4Q20, up 38% YoY

Contributor February 1, 2021
Share
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the corporation reported net income of $102.3 million.

First Bancorp, parent company for FirstBank Puerto Rico reported net income of $50.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 38% from the $36.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected First Bancorp’s closing of its acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico, on Sept. 1, 2020 for an entire quarter and included merger and restructuring costs of $12.3 million ($7.7 million after-tax, or a decrease of $0.04 per diluted share) in connection with the acquisition integration process. 

“We’re very pleased with our operational and strategic results for the year 2020. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished despite the many challenges posed by the global pandemic,” First Bancorp CEO Aurelio Alemán said.  

“It was a transformational year for our company. The acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico…has expanded our market share and solidified our market position in Puerto Rico,” he said, adding the financial institution has seen a more than 30% growth in its customer base, reaching 675,000 clients.

“The results of the fourth quarter reflect the first full quarter of operation of the combined franchise. We’re diligently working on the integration, which is progressing as planned, and is expected to be completed by the end of summer,” Alemán said.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the corporation reported net income of $102.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $167.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, primarily reflecting the effect of the increase in credit loss reserves due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s economic forecast, it said.

For the year, the bank generated $102 million of net income, or $0.46 per share, compared to $167 million, or $0.76 per share, in 2019, despite the higher provisioning for expected credit losses resulting from the pandemic impacts on economic activity. It reported $50 million in net income for the fourth quarter, or $0.23 per share, compared to $29 million in the third quarter.

During the fourth quarter, First Bancorp generated more than $450 million of U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans. 

“Our clients’ adoption of digital channels during 2020 is driving our technological transformation with login activity up more than 33% and digital transactions increasing over 55% for the year,” Alemán said. 

“Technology infrastructure projects initiated this year will drive future efficiencies and support our growing customer base,” Alemán said. “We’re entering 2021 on very solid footing and a fortress balance sheet to support that economic recovery. We have very strong liquidity, solid reserve coverage and very strong capital [with which] to begin the year.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

First BanCorp moving forward on integrating Santander operations in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 2, 2020
First BanCorp. closes acquisition of Santander BanCorp Puerto Rico
Contributor September 2, 2020
First BanCorp. reports $21.3M in 2Q20 net income; $41M for 1H20
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 29, 2020
First BanCorp. gets regulatory go-ahead to buy Banco Santander Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 28, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

First BanCorp moving forward on integrating Santander operations in Puerto Rico
First BanCorp. closes acquisition of Santander BanCorp Puerto Rico
First BanCorp. reports $21.3M in 2Q20 net income; $41M for 1H20
First BanCorp. gets regulatory go-ahead to buy Banco Santander Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.