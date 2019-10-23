FirstBank CEO says Santander acquisition is ‘transformational for the company’

October 23, 2019 118

Aurelio Alemán, CEO of First BanCorp., the parent company of FirstBank, explained what the acquisition of Banco Santander’s assets in Puerto Rico will represent for the market and the financial institution he heads.

He also went over aspects of the bank’s third quarter results, released a day after the deal was made public.

