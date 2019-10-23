Podcast

FirstBank CEO says Santander acquisition is ‘transformational for the company’

October 23, 20190118
First BanCorp. CEO Aurelio Alemán.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Aurelio Alemán, CEO of First BanCorp., the parent company of FirstBank, explained what the acquisition of Banco Santander’s assets in Puerto Rico will represent for the market and the financial institution he heads.

He also went over aspects of the bank’s third quarter results, released a day after the deal was made public.

We want to thank our sponsors for their support of this podcast episode. If you’re interested in joining this elite group, please send us an email to sales@newsismybusiness.com.

Author Details
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.

Related tags :

Comment here