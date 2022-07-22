FirstBank donates 100 native trees to Ponce environmental program

Catherine Ríos (in blue shirt) distributes the trees and a FirstBank account opening certificate to young participants in Ponce.

FirstBank recently donated 100 native trees to public and private high school graduates who participated in the Environmental Project: Urban Forestry and Conservation of the Municipality of Ponce.

During the closing activity, participants were oriented on how to handle the tree species they received and about the importance of reforesting, taking care of the planet and its natural ecosystems.

The project included workshops on agricultural work, correct use of tools for tree conservation, visits to farms, and planting of trees and vegetables in the Luis A. “Wito” Morales park.

“For FirstBank it is very important to support projects that increase knowledge and awareness of the environment. With our environmental initiative Crece Verde, we collaborate by promoting education about the conservation of natural resources through reforestation and the creation of urban gardens,” said Carmen Pagán, first vice president of Compliance and Community Reinvestment of the institution.

“By doing this, we strengthen ties with the communities in Puerto Rico and provide them with tools to contribute to the preservation of natural resources,” she said.

FirstBank donated soursop, guava, native oak, medlar, tintillo, and retama San José trees, among others. In addition, to promote savings and financial education, employees of the financial institution offered a talk about savings and credit and distributed $20 certificates to open an UNO bank account at FirstBank.

“We’re very grateful to FirstBank and its Crece Verde initiative, since the donation of trees for the participants of the Urban Forestry and Conservation project allowed us to end this environmental experience for young people, generating awareness and motivation that hopefully, they will put into practice in the near future,” said Loyda Tarafa, executive director of the Área Local de Desarrollo Laboral of the Municipality of Ponce, which organized the event.

“During these weeks they had the opportunity to learn appropriate techniques about reforestation and urban design. Celebrating this activity shows that the institution is committed to Puerto Rican youth and the environment,” said Tarafa.

Through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the Área Local de Desarrollo Laboral office gets funds to develop several activities which are offered to different population groups throughout the year. Its goal is to develoo occupational and leadership skills through training and experiences that reinforce knowledge for when they are integrated into different professional fields.