FirstBank giving away 2K fruit and native trees in islandwide campaign

June 6, 2019 39

Continuing with its commitment to reforest Puerto Rico, FirstBank and its program “Uno con el Ambiente” returns with its reforestation tour, “Crece Verde.”

In this new edition, 2,000 fruit and native tress will be distributed in 10 branches throughout the island, the financial institution announced.

Alexis Molinares, renowned ecologist and project consultant will provide guidance to people who visit the FirstBank branches about the appropriate type of tree to plant depending on the soil and space they have available.

“To satisfy the request of the people who received their tree in the last edition of ‘Crece Verde,’ 80% of the trees we’re giving away will be fruit trees,” Molinares said.

“We continue with our efforts to reforest Puerto Rico, promoting citizen education on how to properly plant trees and where to plant them since they help provide oxygen, reduce the amount of carbon dioxide and control soil erosion,” said Molinares.

From June 7 to Aug. 2, those interested can visit any of the 10 participating FirstBank branches to receive their orientation on which species they should adopt depending on the area where they will plant the native or fruit tree.

The species to be distributed in this ninth edition include: fruit trees like mango, guava, cashew, pomegranate, rambutan, tamarind and soursop, and native trees like Indian tulip tree, native oak and bottlebrush.

“In its ninth edition, ‘Crece Verde’ has visited more than 100 sites and distributed approximately 10,000 trees,” said Ginoris López-Lay, FirstBank’s executive vice president of strategic management.

“This year, we’re including fruit trees to satisfy all the requests we have received from the public. Besides reforesting, we recognize fruit trees can contribute to the food basket of the Puerto Rican family,” she said.

Following is the schedule of stops the tour will make starting at 9 a.m. on all days:

June 7 — Plaza GuaynaboJune 14 — Plaza San Cristóbal in Ponce

June 21 — Plaza Trujillo

June 28 — Drive In Plaza in Bayamón

July 05 — Las Catalinas mall in Caguas

July 12 — Calle Marginal, Carr. # 2, Km. 38.0, Vega Baja

July 19 — Plaza Escorial, Carolina

July 26 — #1348 Ave. Miramar, Suite 1, Arecibo

Aug. 02 — Carr. #3, Km. 83, Esq. Boulevard Plaza, Humacao