FirstBank grants $3.1M financing for construction of Multy Medical Facilities in Ponce

FirstBank recently approved $3.1 million in financing to Multy Medical Facilities Corporation for the construction of a physical rehabilitation hospital in Ponce, the bank announced.

Multy Medical Facilities Corporation— which already operates in the southern municipality —has 32 private rooms for patients requiring specialized care to improve, maintain, or regain their ability to live independently, functions, cognitive skills, and mobility.

Multy Medical Facilities has a 22,000 square-foot rehabilitation unit with three treatment areas, as well as equipment for advance therapy, such as functional electronic stimulation.

“Our goal was to build a rehabilitation hospital with first-class facilities, and thanks to the backing of FirstBank, which believed in this project, we were able to achieve this. We are also committed to facilitating and offering excellent rehabilitation services, and this is now a reality for patients with cerebral vascular accidents, coronary diseases, orthopedic injuries, and cancer,” said Tania Conde, president of Multy Medical Facilities Corporation.

The hospital also offers specialized programs in neurological, spinal, and orthopedic therapy to patients recovering from brain disorders, spinal cord injuries, back surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, heart conditions, or functional weakness. They also house robotic technology.

“It gives us much satisfaction to be able to support the growth of our clients, especially when these projects bear a positive impact on the communities they serve, in this case, those living in Ponce and the surrounding towns,” said Michael McDonald, executive vice-president of Businesses Group at FirstBank.