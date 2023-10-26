FirstBank launches 2nd edition of ‘1Exito Universitarios’ program

Nayda Rivera, chief risk officer at FirstBank, shares information about the program with students.

FirstBank has launched the second edition of its “1Éxito Universitarios,” a professional training program designed to enhance the careers of Puerto Ricans enrolled in universities or technical colleges.

These trainings will provide key tools, such as educational talks on entrepreneurship, business, finance and digital marketing. Students will also have access to Talento IN, an educational and professional development platform, where they can earn online certifications and access a training library.

“At FirstBank, we’re very excited about this opportunity, for a second consecutive year, to teach university students about entrepreneurship, finances and the world of work through 1Éxito Universitarios,” said Nayda Rivera, chief risk officer at FirstBank.

“We want to support those who are currently developing ideas and want to contribute to a better Puerto Rico. We believe that an educated and empowered youth can transform their country. Our goal is to guide students to become leaders and develop their capabilities to the fullest,” she said.

In the program, students will participate in four virtual sessions on Oct. 24, 26 and 31, and Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. aimed at enabling students across the island to acquire tools for professional development.

The sessions will be about entrepreneurship, personal finance management from an early age, digital marketing, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Students will also have access to INprende’s platform, Talento IN, which offers courses on managing work, teamwork, growth mindset and other educational materials. Students who register and complete more than six courses on the platform can enter a contest to win one of five FirstBank accounts with $500.

Students wishing to enroll in the “1Éxito Universitarios” program can complete the application form through this link.