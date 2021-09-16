FirstBank supports food security with urban garden in Caño Martín Peña community

With the support and consulting of Alexis Molinares, ecologist and environmental educator, the group of volunteers worked on the construction of the urban garden.

As part of its commitment to the environment and the socio-economic development of the communities it serves, FirstBank recently developed an urban garden in collaboration with the Residentes Unidos de Barrio Obrero Marina, in the Caño Martín Peña community.

Residents of the community worked hand in hand with a group of FirstBank volunteer employees in the planting of tomatoes, sweet pepper, peppers, and ‘’recao.”

“At FirstBank we’re excited about this project because it reaffirms our commitment to the Caño Martín Peña community. The home garden project in the community not only contributes to the care of the environment, but also to the healthy eating and sustainability of the residents of this area,” said Carmen Pagán, senior vice-president of Compliance at FirstBank.

“Through our corporate program ‘Uno con el Ambiente,’ we have contributed to the well-being of the communities we serve with reforestation initiatives and development of community gardens as a key element in the awareness and collaboration for the care of the environment,” added Pagán.

“FirstBank has been a great ally over the years, and we thank them for their generosity and for donating the materials and crops to develop this urban garden, which unites the entire community with a common purpose,” said Carmen Febres, community leader of Residentes Unidos de Barrio Obrero Marina.

With the support and consulting of Alexis Molinares, ecologist and environmental educator, the group of volunteers worked on the construction of the urban garden located on Calle #10 in Barrio Obrero, which is expected to initially meet some of the community’s food needs with the harvest of several basic products.