Flow Financial to open this week following $250K investment

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 24, 2021
“In simple terms, you have a financing specialist working full time for the client. We stand out for identifying the best offers in interest rates, terms and conditions among a group of financial institutions, especially savings and credit cooperatives in Puerto Rico,” said Manuel A. Romero, president and founder of Flow.

Flow Financial & Consulting Group — a new licensed consulting, advisory and brokerage firm — will open for business Aug. 26, following a $250,000 initial investment investment.

The firm, which is licensed by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF, in Spanish), focuses on originating, documenting, and presenting cases for commercial and personal financing.

Flow Financial works as a link between customer and banking, looking for the financial institution that best suits the needs of each customer. The firm works the processes focused on three initial services: advisory, consulting and brokerage.

Puerto Rico is experiencing a historic moment regarding the drastic decline in banking and financing alternatives. Just 10 years ago the island had 13 local and international banks and all of which offered both personal and commercial financing. That number has dwindled to about a handful.

The firm oversees the process as it is managed from the origination, documentation, negotiation, closing and disbursement of the loan. Each case is evaluated, and multiple financial institutions are consulted to identify those that are interested in the case and offer the best interest rates and terms.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
