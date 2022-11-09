Foodie Festival benefiting farmers slated for Nov. 19 at Palmas del Mar

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Levantando.org and the Yacht Club Marina at Palmas Del Mar are sponsoring a day of food, music, drinks, and fun that will benefit farmers, slated for Nov. 19.

Local chefs are bringing a large sampling of small plates to this pop-up restaurant showcase, with free dishes included with every ticket. A cash bar and a variety of culinary and beverage options are available for purchase, organizers said.

The event is open to the public, and all proceeds and donations go to Levantando.org to assist small farmers recovering from Hurricane Fiona and building more resilient operations, including the purchase of shared equipment, services, and training resources.

“We’re grateful to the Yacht Club Marina at Palmas del Mar for holding this terrific event at their beautiful facility to help small farmers,” said Isis Rossi, treasurer of Levantando.org.

“Having a pool of shared equipment available to use in cleanup and replanting enables farmers to return to production quickly after these big storms and increases their efficiency and productivity year-round,” she said.

Advance tickets to the event can be purchased online and include a free drink ticket and raffle ticket. Tickets are also available for purchase at the event. Children under 12 will be admitted free of charge.

Levantando.org is a Puerto Rico based nonprofit charity supporting small farmers with equipment, education, and other resources with the goal of enabling sustainable communities.