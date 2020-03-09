Ford, nonprofits grant $180K in services to southern families

March 9, 2020 332

As part of an ongoing commitment to support of social mobility and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, Ford and Ford Motor Company Fund – the automaker’s philanthropic arm – partnered with several local nonprofits to host an event that brought the community together and provided a myriad of services to families affected by the recent earthquakes in the southern region of the island.

In collaboration with Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, The Salvation Army, The American Red Cross, Proyecto Nacer, Hispanic Federation, Enactus, Alianza para un Puerto Rico sin Drogas and community volunteers they provided more than $180,000 in general medical services, mental health support, disaster preparedness information, census education, and other resources to more than 150 families.

There were also activities such as Tai-Chi sessions and musical presentations designed to provide some relief to families coping with daily challenges and fears, company officials said.

Students had the opportunity to attend STEM workshops through the Mobile Science Lab vehicle, donated by Ford to Centros Sor Isolina Ferré. Children of all ages participated in activities throughout the day.

Ford also extended its partnership with nonprofit organization ToolBank USA by announcing plans to bring their tool lending program to Puerto Rico. Over the next 12 months, local nonprofits will be able to borrow tools from the ToolBank to assist in reconstruction efforts.

Heart 9/11, the team of first responders that has worked with Ford in its disaster relief on the Island, also received funds for their ongoing reconstruction projects in affected communities.



The Ford Hispanic Network is also leading an ongoing Ford employee matching program effort to match a Ford Fund donation of $20,000 through the Red Cross to further assist families.

In addition, the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, in partnership with Ford Motor Company Fund, will be donating musical instruments to a school in Yauco affected by the earthquake during an event on Mar. 11, 2020.

