Free TV application now streaming in Puerto Rico

October 5, 2020 467

Media company Olympusat International, LLC. announced the availability of its Free TV service, an ad-supported app based on-demand video service, in Puerto Rico on internet-connected devices through Google Play Store, Apple Store, Apple’s iOS, and on the internet.

“It is with a great deal of excitement that we can now say that we’re offering access to our world-class content to Puerto Rican audiences. Anyone with an internet-connected device will be able to view and enjoy our robust catalog of movies and exclusive offerings,” said Olympusat International LLC’s President Víctor Montilla.

“At present, Free TV has gained more than 3.7 million downloads and a monthly active user base of 1.1 million since its May debut. People from all over the world are streaming more video in months,” he said.

“At this unprecedented time in history when we’re spending more time than ever at home, and consuming more entertainment online, it gives me great pleasure to say that Olympusat International, LLC now offers this service to Puerto Rico — for free,” Montilla said.

This new launch offers Puerto Rican audiences access to a content library of top-rated multicultural productions from around the world, including between 800 and 1,000 hours per month of content dubbed into Spanish, combined with 200 hours of content from Mexico, Spain, and the rest of Latin America.

Free TV began offering its service in Latin America in May 2020 and is available in 17 countries of the region: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Uruguay, and Venezuela.