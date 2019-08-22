Freedom of the Seas to undergo $116M remodel, debuting March ’20 from SJ

August 22, 2019 112

A bolder and reimagined Freedom of the Seas cruise ship will set sail from San Juan starting March 2020 after undergoing a $116 million renovation, parent company Royal Caribbean announced.

The ship’s makeover will include a redesigned pool area — including the “Perfect Storm” duo of waterslides — an array of restaurants and transformed kids and teen spaces.

“A reimagined poolscape with all-day Caribbean vibes will introduce a larger variety of seating and shade with casitas, daybeds and hammocks; the Splashaway Bay kids aquapark, and grab-and-go Mexican fare from El Loco Fresh,” Royal Caribbean announced in a statement.

Joining poolside is a new, bar The Lime & Coconut. The three-level hot spot serves up live music, cocktails and a rooftop deck for a bird’s eye view of the action. Vacationers can also take on the FlowRider surf simulator, mini-golf and the rock-climbing wall.

Starting March 2020, the Freedom will set sail from San Juan on 7-night Southern Caribbean cruises to a number of destinations, from Saint Lucia and Antigua to the ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

The Freedom of the Sea’s revamp will also introduce more dining venues, spanning Italian, Asian and Mexican cuisine.



The ship joins the Independence of the Seas as part of the Royal fleet modernization effort that calls for an investment of more than $1 billion across 10 ships in four years. It remains unclear if the renovation includes the cabins and staterooms.

The Freedom of the Seas has no scheduled sailings starting Jan. 19, 2020 through the completion of the project, the company confirmed. Passengers with scheduled trips are being offered refunds, and the opportunity to reschedule on the ship after it returns to service, or on a sister Royal Caribbean vessel.