Fresenius Kabi San Germán invests $2M in new production line

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Fresenius Kabi facility in San Germán, Puerto Rico, where the company announced a $2 million investment to expand its manufacturing capabilities.

Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company specializing in transfusion therapy, has expanded its San Germán facility in Puerto Rico with a new automatic production line following a $2 million investment, creating 32 jobs. The expansion was announced by Dr. Christian Hauer, president of the MedTech division, and Alvin Peralta-Faulkner, general manager of Fresenius Kabi Puerto Rico.

“With a clear strategic vision, we continue to strengthen and transform San Germán operations to continue to increase our presence in the transfusion therapy sector. The implementation of the new automatic line is an essential investment to modernize and automate our manufacturing processes,” Hauer stated.

The line is expected to increase production by 200,000 units of Alyx annually, a product used in apheresis — a procedure for separating blood components.

Peralta-Faulkner highlighted the line’s high-precision robotics for connecting tubes and plastic components and built-in inspection systems for product quality assurance.

“This advanced technology will result in a 25 percent increase in our manufacturing capacity for Alyx’s product, which will increase our competitiveness in the market to reach more patients who need the product,” said Peralta-Faulkner, highlighting that the line was constructed and validated by local staff and personnel from the manufacturing plant.

The San Germán plant, which currently employs 390 people, manufactures medical devices for blood collection distributed to various global markets, including the U.S., Germany, Mexico, Colombia, South Korea and India.

Established in 1995 and acquired by Fenwal International in 2007, the facility became part of Fresenius Kabi in December 2012. Fresenius Kabi also operates another plant in Maricao, Puerto Rico.

Fresenius Kabi plans to continue expanding the San Germán facility’s manufacturing capabilities. The company is known for providing medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. Its product portfolio includes biopharmaceuticals with a focus on autoimmune diseases and oncology, a wide range of nutritional products and medical technologies such as infusion pumps and apheresis machines.